Simon Gwynn
Added 58 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Spotify on how the music platform has become a sophisticated marketing tool for artists

The music industry is now a world of "attention economics", Spotify's Drew Lam told an audience at the One Vizeum event in London.

Spotify: now a marketing platform for artists
Spotify: now a marketing platform for artists

Lam, part of the company’s artists and management team, was discussing how the services Spotify had introduced for both artists and music listeners had helped push the recorded music industry back into growth.

Total revenues in the global industry fell by 36% between 1999 and 2014, from $23.8bn (£17.6bn) to $14.3bn. But they have increased for the last two years. Reaching $15.7bn in 2016.

With both downloads and CD sales in decline, the growth has come largely from streaming, with a small amount from the resurgence of vinyl.

But before the evidence showed that Spotify and its competitors were putting value back into the business, there was a perception among many artists and labels that they were actually having a damaging effect on music.

In order to win round the industry, Lam said, Spotify needed to demonstrate its value as a marketing platform for artists – which it did by convincing music charts bodies to include streaming, alongside sales and radio airtime.

When he joined Spotify five years ago, Lam said, it faced a number of high-profile "holdbacks" from the likes of Taylor Swift, Oasis and AC/DC. "Another question back in the day was, will digital cannibalise physical music sales?" he added.

He continued: "So we had to take a step back, and say, what is the main metric in the music industry? For us, it’s the charts. We had to approach the charts, and say, if your measure of success is basically sales, and people aren’t buying music anymore, you need to start incorporating streaming.

"That was the real tipping point for me – because that really encouraged people to deliver their content to Spotify."

Artists used to hate Spotify, he said, because "a lot of it was confusing" and it was difficult to see what it could do to help them.

"When we talk about music at Spotify now," Lam said, "We need to think about the artist. How do you go from idea to pen to paper, to the studio – how does that then go to market? How do we help you find your listeners, and turn them into fans? They’re the ones who’ll buy your vinyl, your T-shirts, come to your shows."

Lam went on to outline some of Spotify’s functionality. With its Spotify playlists, he said, "we wanted to get music to listeners as quickly as possible without any human curation."

But at least as important, he said, was Spotify for Artists, which provides in-depth analytics to artists on how their music is being listened to, potentially helping them to plan tours, reach their most hardcore fans, and understand contexts in which people listen to their music.

The music industry, Lam said, was "no longer in a retail model. We work on attention economics. The more attention you can get, the more streams, the more consumption."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

9 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares

10 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Why creative people have lost their way

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares