Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Spotify reveals live UK music event

Spotify has launched a hip hop and grime music festival with headline acts including Dizzee Rascal, Bugzy Malone and Cardi B, just days after Apple ended its own event.

Who We Be will take place at Alexander Palace in north London on 30 November and will also feature Giggs, J Hus and Stefflon Don.

The music event is an extension of a playlist on Spotify with the same name and more than 140,000 followers.

Earlier this week Apple announced the closure of its UK festival after ten years. The event – initially called the iTunes Festival and latterly known as Apple Music Festival – had featured acts including Elton John, Adele, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Tickets for Who We Be are available on to buy on Monday 11 November and cost £35.

