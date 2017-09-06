Spotify reveals live UK music event

Who We Be will take place at Alexander Palace in north London on 30 November and will also feature Giggs, J Hus and Stefflon Don.

The music event is an extension of a playlist on Spotify with the same name and more than 140,000 followers.

Earlier this week Apple announced the closure of its UK festival after ten years. The event – initially called the iTunes Festival and latterly known as Apple Music Festival – had featured acts including Elton John, Adele, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Tickets for Who We Be are available on to buy on Monday 11 November and cost £35.