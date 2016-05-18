Spotify UK manager Chris Forrester exits

The move comes within months of Marco Bertozzi, former chief revenue officer at Publicis Media’s Performics, joining the music-streaming company. Bertozzi became vice-president, Europe, and head of sales in January.

Spotify hired Forrester in May last year and tasked him with leading the UK operation. Forrester reported to Jonathan Forster, EMEA vice-president of sales.

Forrester was previously managing director at Primesight, where he worked for four years.

Spotify confirmed Forrester’s exit but would not disclose the reasons for his departure, nor whether he would be replaced. Forrester said the split was "amicable" and declined to comment further.

Bertozzi said: "We thank Chris for his hard work and wish him the best for the future."