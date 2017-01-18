Starcom wins £50m Merck media

Beate Rosenthal: global brand director of Merck Consumer Healthcare

The Publicis Media agency already looked after Merck’s healthcare brands, including Seven Seas, Neurobion, Bion3, Nasivin and Femibion, in a number of markets and won the account after a competitive pitch.

Arena Media has held Merck Consumer Healthcare since 2014 in the UK, where the brand is thought to spend about £4 million a year.

Beate Rosenthal, global brand director of Merck Consumer Healthcare, said: "Starcom’s global organisation and profound expertise in integrated communication strategies and execution coupled with a highly energetic team will allow us to further build Merck love brands in the digital age."

Lisa Donohue, Global Brand President, Starcom said: "We look forward to delivering the agility, digital savvy and scale to unlock deep consumer connections with their brands."

Publicis Media has been on a new business drive in the last month.

Starcom picked up Fiat Chrysler globally from Maxus and Starcom expanded its international role with Mars by winning Germany from MediaCom, although the WPP shop took Mars from Starcom in Australia and New Zealand, a smaller market than Germany.