Nicola Kemp
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Start-up partners with agencies to highlight sustainable energy

Energy start-up Pavegen has partnered with a range of London-based creative agencies including Wunderman and Imagination to encourage agency staff to get active to generate the most clean-energy.

Pavegen: flooring tech converts kinetic energy into renewable energy
Pavegen: flooring tech converts kinetic energy into renewable energy

Pavegen has installed its energy generating LED modules within five agencies as part of a marketing drive to promote sustainable energy and the value of getting moving in 2017.

The #Step2Start campaign will see the agencies pitted against each other to see who can generate the most energy by walking or running on Pavegen’s energy-generating tiles. 

The more energy they produce, the more the digital Christmas pudding on the screen will reduce in size. After the time is up the software will reveal how much energy each individual has produced; with daily totals published on Pavegen’s social media channels.

Pavegen creates a flooring technology which converts the kinetic energy and data from consumers’ foot-prints into an off-grid and renewable energy source. The start-up, which has worked with brands including Coca-Cola and Nissan, aims to "gamify and redefine the way people view sustainability, allowing audiences to physically engage with clean-technology in a branded context."

Archie Wilkinson, head of Pavegen Live, the experiential arm of Pavegen, said the marketing campaign aims to "inspire people to see their individual impact they can make, encourage a healthy lifestyle and get clients thinking about simple ways to engage and educate their audiences."

The Pavegen concept was developed by chief executive and founder Laurence Kemball-Cook, who developed the concept in 2009 while researching kinetic off-grid energy solutions in environments where low-carbon technologies like solar and wind are not practical.

The units are also available in modular formats for companies to use in experiential and marketing campaigns in order to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

3 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

4 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

5 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

6 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

Share0 shares

7 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

8 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

9 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares

10 Tesco appoints Alessandra Bellini as new chief customer officer

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

4 Job Description: Creative director

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Share0 shares

Just published

Coke puts another £4.5m adspend behind Zero Sugar in next stage of campaign

Coke puts another £4.5m adspend behind Zero Sugar in next stage of campaign

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

EasyJet restructures marketing team

EasyJet restructures marketing team

Start-up partners with agencies to highlight sustainable energy

Start-up partners with agencies to highlight sustainable energy

Brands are jumping on AI thanks to easier access to data and tech

Brands are jumping on AI thanks to easier access to data and tech

More