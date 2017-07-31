Subway calls on workers to ditch 'blandwiches' in new campaign

The spot, from McCann London, sees a downtrodden-looking office worker sat on a bench, about to bite into a limp and lifeless cheddar and iceberg sandwich on sliced white… when the sandwich apologises for being "so bland", and suggests he considers taking a trip to Subway instead.

Sacha Clark, marketing director for Subway UK and Ireland, said: "McCann London’s campaign really captures the mood that comes with the prospect of a boring lunch and brings to life our ‘Subway. Keep discovering’ philosophy in a way that is both funny, unexpected and totally relatable for our customers."

It was created by Rory Tregaskis and Adam Bernet at McCann, and directed by Max Sherman through Blink. It debuts today and runs until 26 September on TV, cinema and video-on-demand. The media agency is MediaCom.

Rob Doubal, chief creative officer and co-president at McCann London, added: "Lunch is a cool time of the day, and it shouldn’t be ruined by blandwiches."