The Sun creates targeted push for £9.50 holidays campaign

The Sun is trying to appeal to a wider market for its £9.50 holidays campaign, as well as using sister video ad tech company Unruly to better target its audience.

Kate Bird, the chief marketing officer at The Sun, explained that a lot of people who sign up to the deal are people who have previously been on a trip.

For the "Whole lotta hols" campaign, the paper has used user-generated content gathered by Storyful to create the ad.

It is using Unruly’s data to target its audience with specific ads. For example, a parent will see images of families enjoying their trip.

The work has been created by its in-house agency Pulse, by creatives Bolaji Farinto, Spencer Llewellyn, Robin Garton. It was directed by Luke Roulstone through Bare Films.

News Corporation, the owner of The Sun's parent News UK, moved to buy Unruly in 2015 for up to £118m, depending on performance. The company's three founders report to News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks.

Bird said: "The close relationship with Unruly means that we can be more efficient with our campaigns. For example being able to test content and make tweaks."

