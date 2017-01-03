Gurjit Degun
Added 25 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

The Sun reports £62.8m pre-tax loss

The Sun has reported a £62.8m loss in pre-tax profit in 2016 because of a fall in ad revenue and restructuring costs.

The Sun reports £62.8m pre-tax loss

In accounts filed this week by parent company News Group, turnover fell 2.3% year on year from £456.8m from July 2014 to June 2015 to £446.4m in the 12 months to 3 July 2016. But gross profit increased 3.6% to £166.9m over the same period.

In the accounts it said: "The main driver of this decline [in turnover] was the challenging market conditions for newspaper print advertising with double digit declines currently common across the industry.

"The print advertising revenue decline offset the growth in both print circulation, supported by an increase in the Monday to Friday cover price during the year, and the excellent digital advertising growth, following the removal of the paywall for The Sun website."

Much of News Group's operating loss of £49.0m was due to £30.3m of "operating one-off charges", which included a £5.2m relating to the phone hacking allegations. In 2014/5, News Group paid out £4.3m for this.

News Group also reported another £14.8m in restructuring costs related to staff redundancy payouts, compared to £7.8m last year. 

Meanwhile, News UK stablemate Times Newspapers, which consists of The Times and The Sunday Times, reported a £5.0m loss before tax. In 2015, it made a pre-tax profit of £8.8m.

Turnover declined slightly by 0.3% to £341.7m, and gross profit dropped 13.3% to £112.2m.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 86.8% year on year to £1.5m. Times Newspapers attributed its reduced EBITDA to increased restructuring costs combined with decreased revenues and additional expenses relating to its expanding circulations.

Times Newspapers also explained changes in the market led to a drop in print ad revenue. The report said: "Turnover declined in the year driven by print advertising consistent with the overall industry which continues to suffer primarily from advertisers shifting spend from print to digital.

"The declines in print advertising revenue offset the solid performance in the other areas of the business, notably print circulations and digital subscriptions."

Times Newspapers took a £13.8m hit in redundancy payouts – compared with £7.4m in 2015.

Together News Group and Times Newspapers spent £28.6m in restructuring costs over the year reported. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

3 Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

Change4Life: following up its sugar tracking app with a food tracker app

4 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

5 Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

6 Hearst Magazines UK restructures commercial team to sell across brands

Share0 shares

7 Lidl unveils 'Big on quality, Lidl on price' strapline ahead of campaign

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury starts Easter countdown already with first Creme Egg ad in four years

Share0 shares

9 London City Airport is in London - but Heathrow is not, ASA decides

Share0 shares

10 BT picks AnalogFolk for digital content

Share0 shares
Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0
Share March 24, 2016 Staff

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

2 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

3 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

5 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

6 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

7 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Minister denies lack of govt support for tech start-ups

Minister denies lack of govt support for tech start-ups

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Guardian's Greenslade to stop writing media blog

Guardian's Greenslade to stop writing media blog

Regulating election advertising: get the frack on with it

Regulating election advertising: get the frack on with it

More