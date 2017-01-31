Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Skittles gets romantic

Skittles | "Romance" | Super Bowl LI Commercial

Quickly becoming a regular at Super Bowl with this being its third consecutive appearance, Skittles has released this fun skit named "Romance" that sees a young love-struck man feeding more than just his desire to visit his love, Katie.

84 Lumber's emotional spot

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial - The Entire Journey

Irrelative of which side of the US political fence (or wall) you reside, one can not help but be touched by this deeply emotional ad by 84 Lumber. The ad, the entire journey, tells the story of a family attempting to find a better life in the 'land of the free', only to have their hopes and efforts dashed by the newly built wall.



The ad is striking, provoking and succeeds very well in humanising the current political turmoil currently running through the US. The ad was so popular upon release, the hosting site initially crashed due to a deluge to people requesting to view it at one time.

Michelin's last-minute miracle

Michelin - I Need You

The back story behind the making of Michelin's first ever Super Bowl ad spot is possibly a more incredible tale itself than the ad, given that the entire production from concept to airing was done within 48 hours. To be able to release an entire campaign in this time is a feat in itself – let alone making something which struck an emotional chord among its viewers.

Ford returns to Super Bowl with more than just cars

2017 Ford Go Further | Ford

After skipping the Super Bowl last year, Ford is back with a 90-second pre-kickoff spot which, rather than promoting a single car model, attempts to redefine the entire company as a forward-looking technology brand. It showcases non-traditional endeavours like bike sharing and a shuttle service, as well as more typical offerings like self-driving cars, GPS navigation and the Ford GT supercar.

Tiffany & Co joins Super Bowl for first time with Lady Gaga

Tiffany & Co. — Introducing Lady Gaga for Tiffany HardWear

Another first for this year's Super Bowl, Tiffany & Co has entered the arena with a different take on how a campaign should be done. Just before her half-time performance, Lady Gaga promoted the brand's newest line HardWear in a 60-second, unscripted film.

Chief brand officer Caroline Naggiar said Tiffany & Co didn't "set out to make a Super Bowl spot...in fact, we haven't shown advertising on television in 20 years." But, she said, the film "felt so compelling and authentic," they just had to drop an estimated $5m (£4m) on the media buy. The result, a Vogue-esque classy ad.

Febreze salutes a stinky Super Bowl tradition

Febreze 2017 Super Bowl | Halftime #BathroomBreak | Extended Cut

Toilet humour can usually go one of two ways, but it seems Febreze managed to avoid a stinker for its first Super Bowl ad. The 30-second spot lauds the half-time bathroom break, the moment when the floodgates open and the excess of the first half of the big game makes way for the second. A fun and entertaining ad in all, though did they miss a trick by not using 'Super Bowel'?.

Mr Clean gets a little dirty

Mr. Clean | New Super Bowl Ad | Cleaner of Your Dreams

This year we all saw a different side of Mr Clean as Leo Burnett Toronto transformed the musty mascot into a sex object.

The agency tapped data showing that couples who share chores are happier than those who don’t to create the egalitarian message of the spot.

Bieber and Gronkowski explain history of the end-zone dance with T-Mobile

#UnlimitedMoves with Justin Bieber | T-Mobile Commercial

A-list celebrities: Check, millennial targeting: Check, Mass social campaign: Check.

T-Mobile's ad seems to have it all for a successfull Super Bowl campaign. Starring Justin Bieber (looking like a younger Timberlake), the ad focuses on the tradition of the touchdown dance. Bieber guides us through the history of end-zone celebrations, from caveman days, featuring a typecast Rob Gronkowski, to modern day, personified by NFL legend Terrell Owens. Even with all the celebs, the dancing girl at the end steals the show.

