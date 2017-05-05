Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

Suzuki: Katherine Ryan and Mark Francis will star in "adventure" campaign

The new campaign "#IgnisAdventure", created by The Outfit, consists of a mini-content series that rolls out throughout May during Channel 4 and E4’s peak time schedules, with the first appearing during Gogglebox tomorrow.

The deal was brokered by the7stars, which previously engineered the auto brand’s two-year, £20m, sponsorship of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV. The new partnership does not affect that deal.

The films see Ryan and Francis dropped at an undisclosed location and tasked with finding their way home in a Suzuki Ignis, with only each other for guidance.

The TV spots will be supported by social activity across Suzuki’s channels, and those of Ryan, Francis and influencers Grace Bruce and Lucy Wyndham-Read. This will include additional updates on the TV story – while Bruce and Read will be challenged to carry out their own adventure.

The partnership was negotiated by Lucy Hughes, group partnerships manager at 4 Sales, and Rachel Courtney, head of partnerships at the7stars.

Charlie Read, founding partner at The Outfit, said: "Suzuki has a genuine entertainment-first approach to its marketing. It’s been exciting to bring the brand and Channel 4 talent together to create a deeper partnership with a younger demographic by creating a joined-up content campaign."