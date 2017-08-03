Taylors of Harrogate focuses on 'extraordinary flavour' for rebrand

Inspired by Taylors' key values of craftmanship and creativity, the "extraordinary flavour" proposition tasked artists from across the globe to illustrate the designs for the three core tea and coffee ranges.

Dom Dwight, marketing director at Taylors of Harrogate, said "the tea and coffee market is fast-moving and ever-changing – it’s more important than ever for us to be bolder and brighter, demonstrating our creativity and craftsmanship through new taste experiences and beautiful, eye-catching packaging."

The new brand proposition was created in partnership with global creative agency Pearlfisher.