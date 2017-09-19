Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

TBWA\London has brought on Sara Tate as chief executive as the agency rounds off its new management line-up.

(L-R): Vogt, Tate and Jex
(L-R): Vogt, Tate and Jex

Tate, who has been a partner at Lucky Generals since March, will move to TBWA on 3 October. She will join on the same day as Andy Jex, the new chief creative officer, and Anna Vogt, the chief strategy officer, who were both appointed in July.

Tate, Jex and Vogt will report to Lucky Generals founding partner Helen Calcraft, who will serve in the additional role of TBWA UK Group chief executive. 

Calcraft and Lucky Generals co-founders Andy Nairn and Danny Brooke-Taylor led the search for the new management trio following TBWA Worldwide’s acquisition of a majority stake in their agency earlier this year. The deal resulted in the new TBWA UK Group consisting of TBWA\London and Lucky Generals. 

TBWA\London’s managing director, Brian Swords, and global creative director and chairman Peter Souter will continue in their respective roles. 

Tate started at Lucky Generals around the time of its sale to TBWA Worldwide, leading new business. She previously spent 10 years at Mother London, where she worked with Brooke-Taylor and Jex before he became executive creative director of Saatchi & Saatchi London. 

She joined Mother in 2007 as strategy director and rose to managing director in 2013. Last year she announced she would not return to the agency after completing her maternity leave. 

Tate told Campaign she has long been an admirer of the TBWA brand and was "instantly excited" by the prospect of the chief executive job.

"It’s one of those brands that creatively minded people root for," she said. "It’s a brilliant brand with massive entrepreneurial spirit, but at the same time it has the support and opportunities that come with a network. It’s a killer combo." 

Calcraft said: "As you'd expect, we're firm believers in the power of a close team. So when we saw how well these three got on, we realised there was a unique opportunity staring us all in the face. Sara’s track record makes her the perfect candidate and we all look forward to working with her in this new guise going forwards."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

9 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares