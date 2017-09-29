Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Technics explores Scandinavia through the sound of summer

Hi-Fi audio brand Technics sent a team of Swedish sound enthusiasts around Scandinavia to capture the essence of some of its loveliest locations.

Listen to the subtle stillness of a Länkipohja smoke sauna, or the roar of Iceland's black beaches in August. 

Working with Swedish agency House of Radon, Technics has released an album on Spotify with the sound of six Scandinavian places, ranging in hushed 40 Hz tones to high 50,000 Hz.

The initiative is to promote the launch of the Technics SC-C70, a new high-end sound system designed to reproduce sound as authentically as possible.

"When the project started we weren’t sure how it would play out. A lot was improvised at the spots, testing and finding new sounds along the way," Kevin Olberg, art director at House of Radon said. "It felt important to make the recordings as authentic as possible and to not use sounds from different places in one song."

The tracks on the record capture the sensations and sounds of nature’s elements and native fauna, complimented by abstract musical notes and instruments, and audible speech.

The six places that are represented in Scandinavian Sounds of Summer 2017 are:

1.Reynisdrangar, Iceland

2.Länkipohja, Finland

3.Landsort, Sweden

4.Grønnegade, Copenhagen, Denmark

5.Rålambshovsparken, Stockholm, Sweden

6.Rosteds Gate, Oslo, Norway

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Creating the future, together.

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

AGENCY
A new metric for FMCG marketers
Added 43 hours ago
Richie Kelly, CEO, Adimo

A new metric for FMCG marketers