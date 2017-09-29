Technics explores Scandinavia through the sound of summer

Listen to the subtle stillness of a Länkipohja smoke sauna, or the roar of Iceland's black beaches in August.

Working with Swedish agency House of Radon, Technics has released an album on Spotify with the sound of six Scandinavian places, ranging in hushed 40 Hz tones to high 50,000 Hz.

The initiative is to promote the launch of the Technics SC-C70, a new high-end sound system designed to reproduce sound as authentically as possible.

"When the project started we weren’t sure how it would play out. A lot was improvised at the spots, testing and finding new sounds along the way," Kevin Olberg, art director at House of Radon said. "It felt important to make the recordings as authentic as possible and to not use sounds from different places in one song."

The tracks on the record capture the sensations and sounds of nature’s elements and native fauna, complimented by abstract musical notes and instruments, and audible speech.

The six places that are represented in Scandinavian Sounds of Summer 2017 are:

1.Reynisdrangar, Iceland

2.Länkipohja, Finland

3.Landsort, Sweden

4.Grønnegade, Copenhagen, Denmark

5.Rålambshovsparken, Stockholm, Sweden

6.Rosteds Gate, Oslo, Norway