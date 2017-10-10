Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Telegraph hires OMD UK's Aki Mandhar as new COO

The Telegraph has appointed OMD UK's managing director Aki Mandhar as chief operating officer.

Aki Mandhar, chief operating officer at The Telegraph
Aki Mandhar, chief operating officer at The Telegraph

Mandhar leaves OMD after having joined as managing director from MediaCom at the end of 2015.

In her new role, she will report directly to Nick Hugh, chief executive of The Telegraph and will be responsible for commercial content, newspaper production and circulation, events and commercial operations. 

Mandhar is stepping into a post vacated by Hugh when he was promoted in July to chief executive following Murdoch MacLennan's appointment as the publisher's deputy chairman. 

Prior to OMD, Mandhar was managing director for TED@MediaCom where she led the entertainment division. She has also been managing director of MediaCom's employer brands arm Career and general manager at TMP Worldwide/Monster.com. 

The Telegraph positions Mandhar's appointment as part of its commitment to drive change within the UK media industry. This includes diversifying into new revenue streams such as travel, financial services and events. 

"It’s wonderful to welcome Aki to The Telegraph. Her wealth of experience and industry knowledge make her a key addition to the company and she will play a major role in the commercial development of our business," Hugh said. 

OMD UK is expected to make a number of senior management appointments in the coming weeks, following Mandhar's departure.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Sophia Loren: an infinite influencer

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

Sophia Loren: an infinite influencer

MEDIA
Thinkboxes winner July/ August 2017

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

Thinkboxes winner July/ August 2017

How to get back into work after extensive time off

Promoted

October 10, 2017

How to get back into work after extensive time off

MEDIA
Heavyweight legend David Haye on boxing

Promoted

October 10, 2017

Original content matters