Gideon Spanier
Added 18 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Telegraph Media Group has pulled out of the UK newspaper industry's efforts to set up a joint ad sales house in a potentially decisive blow to the initiative.

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Only two publishers, News UK and Guardian Media Group, remain involved in the plan, which is dubbed Project Arena, after previously being named Project Juno and then Project Rio.

Daily Mail & General Trust and Trinity Mirror both withdrew earlier this year.

Supporters insist they remain committed to the idea of pooling ad sales in a bid to shore up falling revenues and make it easier for advertisers to buy inventory and access reader data – at a time when Facebook and Google have been gobbling up market share.

However, industry sources conceded the project looked like it was at a standstill and is likely to be "parked" for the time being.

TMG’s withdrawal came almost immediately after Nick Hugh’s promotion to chief executive of the publisher last month.

A spokesman for TMG said: "Having carried out a thorough review of the project, the TMG board has decided to withdraw from ongoing discussions.

"We remain supportive of our partners and continue to work with them and other publishers on the key opportunities and challenges facing our industry."

Campaign first revealed in May 2016 that national newspaper publishers were looking to pool ad sales despite their longstanding rivalries. The initiative was dubbed Project Juno at the time.

The publishers began working on the proposal last summer in a bid to allay competition concerns.

News UK, TMG and GMG pressed on this year and appointed McKinsey as advisers, despite other publishers pulling out.

A spokesman for News UK, owner of The Sun and The Times, said: "We remain supportive of exploring new and innovative ways for the industry to work with clients and agencies."

GMG said: "There is clear industry demand for news organisations to create bigger and smarter ways to work with advertisers and agencies.

"We will continue to talk to other leading news providers, agencies and advertisers about how we can offer innovative advertising opportunities through high quality online environments."

Some leading agency groups are said to be disappointed that TMG has pulled out as they have worked closely with the publishers.

Group M forecasts national newsbrands' ad revenue will fall 11% this year to £835m. In its latest forecast for the ad market last month, the WPP buyer warned the ad sales initiative already looked like it was "in hibernation".

The WPP media agency group said it still had "hope" that News UK, TMG and GMG "might yet find a use for it", adding: "If not full-blown joint sales, perhaps selective audience packaging, Other obvious potential resides in advertiser-friendly unwalled data pooling."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £37 a quarter 

Get the very latest news and insight from  Campaign with unlimited access to Campaignlive.co.uk

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy
Share July 12, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy

Casey Bird, the president of women's mentorship organisation SheSays, is trying to improve the relationship between agencies and freelancers with a new reviews platform.

KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

2 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

3 Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

4 Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

5 The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

6 MullenLowe Group buys Salt to 'smash together' PR and advertising

Share0 shares

7 Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

Share0 shares

8 Movers and shakers: Havas, Mars, ITV, Mother, Shazam, and more

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 warns 'no end in sight' to ad recession as it dips into cash reserve

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Unilever bets on 'less is more' approach to marketing

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe withdraws from marketing and awards to focus on AI-powered platform Marcel

Share0 shares

Just published

Brexit will cause drop in consumer spending and GDP slowdown, warns PwC

Brexit will cause drop in consumer spending and GDP slowdown, warns PwC

Newspapers need transfusion of new blood to stay relevant

Newspapers need transfusion of new blood to stay relevant

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

More