Tesco announces merger with UK's largest wholesaler Booker Group

Tesco is buying wholesaler Booker Group for around £3.7bn, a move which will combine the UK's largest retailer with its largest wholesaler.

The deal will create a business with huge commercial power. As well as cash and carry and wholesale delivery businesses, Booker owns the Budgens and Londis grocery brands.

The figure of £3.7bn values Booker 12% higher than its stock market closing price yesterday. It means Booker's shareholders will own about 16% of the merged company.

Charles Wilson, chief executive of Booker, will join the combined company’s board and executive committee.

Tesco’s chief executive Dave Lewis said: "Tesco has made significant progress in turning around our UK retail business.

"This merger with Booker will further enhance Tesco’s growth prospects by creating the UK’s leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital.

"Wherever food is prepared and eaten – ‘in home’ or ‘out of home’ – we will meet this opportunity with the widest choice and best service available."

Tesco announces merger with UK's largest wholesaler Booker Group

Tesco announces merger with UK's largest wholesaler Booker Group

