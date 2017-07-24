Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco to cover cost of 'tampon tax' for customers

Tesco is cutting the price of women's sanitary products so their customers will not be impacted by VAT.

The UK’s biggest supermarket announced the 5% price reduction today ahead of government proposals to remove value added tax on such products – dubbed by critics as the "tampon tax". 

The initiative, spearheaded by its ad agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, will apply to nearly 100 Tesco own-label and branded products.

Tesco, alongside other major supermarkets and Boots, had previously committed to passing on the 5% saving to customers when the government's proposed removal of VAT came into force.

However, Tesco is the first retailer to proactively cut prices so as to negate the impact of the tax.

BBH has created a 30-second film, which will be shown in-store and online, to promote the initiative. It was created and directed by Laura McGovern and Sarah Watson through BBH’s in-house production unit Black Sheep Studios.

In October 2015 the government said it would seek a change in European Union law to allow any rate of VAT to be applied to sanitary protection, as part of a review of EU VAT rates to be undertaken by the European Commission in 2016.

However, following last year’s Brexit vote, the UK may soon have the option to cut VAT on women’s sanitary products outside of the EU.

In March Brexit secretary David Davis said cutting the tax will be "one of the first things" he raises with the chancellor of the exchequer if the UK leaves the EU.

Michelle McEttrick, group brand director at Tesco, said today: "For many of our customers, tampons and sanitary towels are essential products. However, the cost of buying them every month can add up, and for many women and girls it can be a real struggle on top of other essential items."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

2 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

3 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

4 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

5 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

6 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

Share0 shares

7 Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Share0 shares

8 Movers and shakers: Argos, Vodafone, TBWA\London

Share0 shares

9 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

10 Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

Share0 shares

10 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares