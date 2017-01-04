Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Tesco enjoys sharp improvement in BrandIndex 'buzz' ranking

Tesco and Morrisons were among the most improved brands in the latest BrandIndex from YouGov, which measures the "buzz" around a brand.

Tesco: has credited its current TV campaign with helping to improve perceptions
Tesco: has credited its current TV campaign with helping to improve perceptions

BrandIndex measures the difference between the numbers who have heard good and bad news about a brand in the previous fortnight.

Averaged across the whole of 2016, Tesco’s buzz score was up 12.2 – easily the highest increase of any brand in the ranking. Morrisons' increase of 5.7 was the fourth highest, with HSBC (7.8), Eurotunnel (6.1) and Wonga (5.6) rounding out the top five.

Campaign last month named Tesco as the Brand Story of 2016 in recognition of the turnaround in its public perception and business performance.

The list as a whole was led once again by Aldi, with a buzz score of 16.8, followed by Lidl, on 13.1. It is the third year the discount supermarkets have topped the list, but both score were down slightly on last year, which YouGov’s Michael Stacey said was an indication that they were moving from a disruptor status to established parts of the retail landscape.

Stacey said: "It no longer seems valid to label Aldi and Lidl as ‘budget supermarkets’. With so many of competitors following their lead in various ways and they themselves pushing higher-end goods, both are now firmly part of the mainstream.

"The slight decline in both brands’ Buzz scores is indicative of this – being a challenger often makes it easier to grab people’s attention in a way it is harder to do once you are firmly established. However, the fact they are still way out in front of the rankings suggests that their messages are still making waves among the masses."

The top ten also demonstrates the extent to which streaming has pervaded life in the UK and the positive reception being generated by the key players in the sector. BBC iPlayer, which has remained in the top ten for several years, was third overall, with a score of 11.8. But it was also joined in the top ten by Netflix (11.0) and YouTube (9.9).

Stacey added: "Streaming really has become a normal part of everyday life in the past 12 months.  

"We have seen similar trends in recent years as brands truly become established – a few years ago the same thing happened with device manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung making waves off the back of big sales of their smartphones and tablets.

"However, as these brands showed, it is harder to maintain buzz when you move to the mainstream."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Share Added 28 hours ago Kate Magee

1 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Sainsbury's has unveiled an energetic and joyful food-focused campaign that marks a "step change" in its advertising strategy.

10 female directors you should know

2 10 female directors you should know

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

3 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

4 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

5 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

6 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

7 The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

Share0 shares

8 Daily Mail pulls out of joint newspaper ad sales initiative Project Rio

Share0 shares

9 User experience will become more essential than ever in 2017

Share0 shares

10 Planners need to get out of the echo chamber this year

Share0 shares
Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0
Share January 04, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Maltesers has launched a billboard in London written entirely in Braille as it continues its efforts to better represent disability in advertising.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Share0 shares

Just published

Tesco enjoys sharp improvement in BrandIndex 'buzz' ranking

Tesco enjoys sharp improvement in BrandIndex 'buzz' ranking

Brands wasted more than £600m on unseen ads last year

Brands wasted more than £600m on unseen ads last year

Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Haymarket profit climbs 26% amid US expansion

Haymarket profit climbs 26% amid US expansion

Is lack of women at CES a block for real innovation?

Is lack of women at CES a block for real innovation?

More