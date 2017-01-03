Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, the campaign launches today online and on TV during ITV’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

The first spot will feature "David’s hot or not chicken curry", and is a demonstration of how to prepare the meal. Tesco said the ad show's David's story, in which he has been secretly hiding the fact from his wife that he has been putting a dollop of yoghurt into the curry because it is too spicy.

Don’t like spicy food but your partner does? ‘David’ makes his wife’s favourite curry - with cooling yogurt for him. https://t.co/YlWS1Qjgfr pic.twitter.com/gwQB5Gen5w — Tesco (@Tesco) January 9, 2017

Six more "love stories" will feature across outdoor, radio and online throughout January, such as "Ian’s ‘proper’ croque monsieur", "Henry’s ‘being good tonight’ falafel", and "Elena’s ‘cheeky torilla’ quiche".

Tesco said it is its first major food campaign since it appointed BBH and media agency MediaCom in 2015, with the inspiration for the stories coming from the comforting family meals people may crave after Christmas in January.

The ads were written by BBH’s Nick Kidney and George Brettell, while Kevin Stark and AK Parker were the art directors. The films were directed by Luke Franklin through Moxie Pictures.

Michelle McEttrick, group brand director at Tesco, said: "We’ve always taken great pride in the quality of our food and we know how good food brings people and families together.

"So this January, we’re launching ‘Food Love Stories brought to you by Tesco’, a campaign which puts food at the very heart of our business and tells the stories behind the meals we all make for those closest to us."