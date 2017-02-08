Gideon Spanier
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

The7stars first media agency to adopt ISBA's tougher framework contract

ISBA has finally managed to persuade a leading media agency, the7stars, to adopt its framework agency contract - ten months after the trade body first issued the guidelines to advertisers.

Jenny Biggam: the7stars' co-founder said she would be happy to use the agreement with any client
Jenny Biggam: the7stars' co-founder said she would be happy to use the agreement with any client

ISBA, which represents 450 UK advertisers, hailed the decision by independently-owned the7stars and its sister agency, Bountiful Cow, to adopt the framework agency contract as "a quantum leap forward on media transparency issues".

The7stars and Bountiful Cow made some "amendments" to the contract but those changes did not "materially" affect the terms, according to ISBA, which said it hoped "other agencies" would follow suit.

ISBA has argued that its members need to toughen up their agency contracts with their media agencies to ensure greater transparency in a more complex ad market.

Existing contracts are "opaque" and "lacking" in "essential detail, especially around digital matters" such as click fraud and viewability, ISBA has said.

However, many of the big media agency groups have been highly critical of the new framework contract, which ISBA drew up with law firm Fieldfisher and published last April without consulting the IPA, the trade body for agencies.

Industry observers claim ISBA and the IPA continue to have a frosty relationship over the issue, but the two sides are in dialogue.

It is understood that the7stars and Bountiful Cow decided to adopt the ISBA framework contract after discussions with a new client.

Debbie Morrison, director of consultancy and best practice at ISBA, said that the7stars "approached us".

She went on: "We discussed potential amendments and very soon found we could agree on most points of change without materially affecting the ambitions of our document to provide more transparent, better-managed agreements for clients.

"Of course the new template should still be scrutinised and negotiated by clients but it’s a great start. We very much welcome this joint initiative and our door is firmly open for conversations with other agencies."

Phil Smith, ISBA’s new director-general, said the7stars’ move was significant because it comes at a time when Marc Pritchard, the chief brand officer of Procter & Gamble, the world’s biggest advertiser, has ordered a review of all its agency contracts worldwide to improve transparency.

Smith said: "This collaboration with the7stars is a hugely important first step in providing UK advertisers with the tools to help enable the clean and transparent media supply chain envisioned in Mark Pritchard’s speech."

Paul Bainsfair, the director-general of the IPA, gave a guarded response, pointing out that the7stars has made changes to ISBA’s proposed contract.

He said: "We’ve always said it’s up to individual agencies to work with contracts that suit them. So if the7stars are happy, that’s fine with us.

"We note that the7stars have ‘adapted’ the standard ISBA media contract and we have issued notes to all our agencies on those areas which need adapting."

However, in a sign that the IPA is keen to mend fences with ISBA, Bainsfair added: "I’m looking forward to a constructive relationship with ISBA under Phil Smith." 

The7stars manages about £250m in annual billings for clients  – a fraction of what the "big six" groups, WPP, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu Aegis Network, Interpublic and Havas handle. 

Jenny Biggam, co-founder of the7stars, said: "We work to a number of unique contracts with different advertisers but our business principles are consistent and clear, and we are fully transparent.

"We are delighted that we have now agreed a version of the contract that we will be happy to use with any client."

Henry Daglish, founder of Bountiful Cow, which launched last November, added: "As the new kids on the block we will be adopting this contract framework from the outset. The agreement sets the standard of the way that we work with all of our clients."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD
Share February 08, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX has won Sainsbury's estimated £100m media account in a shock move, dealing a major blow to PHD, which has held the supermarket's business for 22 years.

Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

2 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

3 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

4 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

5 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

6 Boots hands £80m UK creative account to Ogilvy

Share0 shares

7 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Share0 shares

8 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares

9 YouTube launches mobile live streaming

Share0 shares

10 How 'helpful banking' translated into digital transformation for RBS

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

P&G marketing chief Feitoza: Ariel campaign is tackling 'first wash anxiety'

P&G marketing chief Feitoza: Ariel campaign is tackling 'first wash anxiety'

Thomson Reuters freezes ads as other brands review 'terror funding' spots

Thomson Reuters freezes ads as other brands review 'terror funding' spots

Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

More