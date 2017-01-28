Staff
Things we like: Bruce Daisley's podcasts and JCDecaux's strong end to the year

Twitter's Bruce Daisley explores work culture in his weekly podcasts and JCDecaux reports a strong end to the year.

Bruce Daisley: Twitter's European vice-president of sales
Bruce Daisley: Twitter's European vice-president of sales

Daisley’s second career

It seems Twitter European vice-president of sales Bruce Daisley picked up more than just digital nous when he was at Bauer Media forerunner Emap.

The media industry’s favourite globe-trotting sales executive has reinvented himself as a broadcaster with his own podcast on work culture. Now in its fourth week, the well-received Eat Sleep Work Repeat featuring Daisley and guests explores everything from diversity to employment perks.

It’s not too late for Daisley to consider a career in journalism.

JCDecaux banking on London out-of-home

JCDecaux has shrugged off a slow start to its London bus-shelter contract last summer as the French out-ofhome giant reported a very strong end to the year.

Annual UK revenues surged 16.4% on a like-for-like basis – although growth was only 3.4% once sterling’s fall was factored into the results. JCDecaux credited "increasing digitisation" of its London street-furniture estate for the jump in sales and City analysts think it could be a "turning point" as growth had previously been anaemic.

This ought to give hope to other media owners thinking of investing in digital out-of-home.

...And one thing we don't ...

Discovery and Sky’s stand-off

Discovery claims that it is not receiving a fair price from Sky for carrying its 12 nature, history and entertainment channels in the UK. It claims that viewing is up since 2010, while Sky maintains viewing is down over a longer period.

At the time of writing, Discovery was set to pull its channels from Sky from 31 January. That could halve Discovery’s audiences, with a knock-on effect on its ad sales, which are handled by... Sky. The only winner so far has been other media as both parties have taken out ads to fight their corner.

