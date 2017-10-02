Promoted
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Campaign, in partnership with Ai Media Group, is calling for creatives from brands and agencies to compete to take over our first cover of 2018.

Campaign has always been a magazine of its industry, for its industry. Marketing, advertising, communication… You're the best at it – in the world. But we want to put that to the test. 

We’re looking for an original standout cover design that captures our competition theme: The Epic Journey. The Campaign cover wrap canvas belongs to you, for one edition only – published in January 2018. 

It's a simple, open brief, designed to inspire but stretch your creative muscle. You've the front and back outside covers to work with – and all entrants must submit a short rationale (fewer than 100 words) to run inside the magazine. The most compelling design and interpretation, as selected by our esteemed judges, wins the bragging rights, kudos… and the cover. 

The deadline for designs is 7 November 2017 – and you can read more about the competition and enter hereThere is no cost to enter and you can submit as many entries as you wish. Good luck.

