Thinkbox TV Planning Awards: the full judging panel

Michelle McEttrick: group brand director, Tesco

McEttrick was this month named as one of the 500 most influential people in the UK in Debrett’s 2017 list.

The competition, which champions inspired uses of commercial TV, is already open for entries, with a closing deadline of March 10. The shortlist will be judged in May and winners will be celebrated at an afternoon ceremony at One Marylebone on Thursday June 29.

The full judging panel, chaired by Thinkbox chair Tess Alps, is: Bridget Angear, joint chief strategy officer, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; Zoe Clapp, chief marketing and communications officer, UKTV; Giles Hedger, chief strategy officer, FCB Inferno; Marianne Hewitt, head of brand marketing, Age UK; Rick Hirst, chief executive, Carat; Mark Howley, chief executive, Zenith; Maisie McCabe, acting UK editor, Campaign; Michelle McEttrick, group brand director, Tesco; Andrew Mortimer, director of media, Sky; Dino Myers-Lamptey, head of strategy, the7stars; Lynne Robinson, research director, IPA; Richard Shotton, deputy head of evidence, Manning Gottlieb OMD; Mick Style, chief executive, MEC Manchester; Sue Unerman, chief strategy officer, MediaCom; Sally Weavers, managing director, Initiative and David Wilding, director of planning, Twitter.

The awards are free to enter at www.thinkbox.tv/planningawards.