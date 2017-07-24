Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

'This girl can' goes international with campaign for Australian women

Australia is adopting Sport England's "This girl can" campaign to inspire more women down under to get active.

This girl can: extending to Australia
This girl can: extending to Australia

Sport England has teamed up with VicHealth, a health foundation based in the Australian state of Victoria, for a three-year partnership aimed at reducing the gender gap in physical activity and helping women overcome their fear of judgement.

VicHealth will create a localised version of the campaign, called "This girl can Victoria", by sourcing stories of real women doing sport and exercise. It will launch on national media in February 2018 with a new TV ad featuring Victorian women, as well as online advertising, posters, radio and social media.

Research by VicHealth found that more than 41% of Victorian women over the age of 25 are too embarrassed to exercise in public, with one in five doing no physical activity during a typical week. Three in five Australian women participate in less than 30 minutes of physical activity on four or more days a week.

Kate Dale, the strategic lead of "This girl can" for Sport England, said the Australian campaign would not be a "carbon copy" of the original because the idea "relies on showing ‘women like me’". The new ad will depict local women participating in local activities in an Australian setting.

Since launching in 2015, "This girl can", which is funded by The National Lottery, has inspired 2.8 million women in England to get active, according to Sport England. The campaign returned in February with a second ad, which was again created by FCB Inferno and directed by Kim Gehrig through Somesuch.

Dale said Sport England was surprised by how much the "This girl can" message resonated internationally. The organisation is looking to expand the campaign with more international partnerships beyond Australia.

"We are trying to normalise everyday images of women being active, so the more we can have those images, it all comes back here as well," she said. "It helps to build momentum here as well as down under."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

2 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

3 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

4 You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

Dove needs to refocus on honesty, not rely on 'stunts'

5 Dove needs to refocus on honesty, not rely on 'stunts'

6 TBWA\London boosts senior staff line-up with Jex and Vogt

Share0 shares

7 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

Share0 shares

8 Love Island success boosts younger audience for ITV

Share0 shares

9 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Share0 shares

10 MullenLowe Group in talks to buy creative agency 101

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Share0 shares

10 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares