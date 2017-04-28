Omar Oakes
More Th>n's brand relaunch stars 'cool and calm' Nordic character

A "cool and calm Nordic character" is fronting More Th>n's new campaign to promote the insurer's brand relaunch.

Mordenn Surenns, the fictional founder of More Th>n, stars in a 40-second spot created by VCCP that will air for the first time this evening on ITV during You’ve Been Framed at 6.15pm.

The character is an entrepreneur who is meant to epitomize the "cool and calm Nordic character" by putting customers before corporate nonsense.

The brand said tonight’s ad would be the first in a series of spots that would see Surenns personify More Th>n’s "customer-centric, challenger spirit".

The campaign was created by Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates at VCCP. It was directed by Owen Trevor through Stink. Vizeum is handling media planning and buying.

The brand, best known for their "More Th>n Freeman" and "Lucky" ads from several years ago, last ran a brand campaign on mainstream television in 2015. 

The new multi-million pound campaign will start on 3 May and run during the summer across TV, radio and out-of-home. 

Gail Parker, marketing and distribution director at More Th>n, said: "Insurance is almost unique in the retail space as it is a brand that consumers only interact with just once a year, unless they need to make a claim.

"That’s why we needed a likeable, fun character who really understands the chaos that is sometimes family life, to give real cut through to drive customer engagement in this low-interest category - we are delighted at how well it has tested during development. 

"We have worked hard in the background to ensure our sales, service, and claims are ready to deliver on our new brand promise for our customers – predominantly families who just want their lives to run as smoothly and stress-free as possible. 

"Specifically we want customers to feel we are doing more for them and Mordenn epitomises our big-hearted, empathetic spirit and can-do attitude."

