Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Thomson starts rebranding its network to TUI

Travel company Thomson has kicked off its branding campaign for its name change to TUI.

Thomson starts rebranding its network to TUI

The campaign debuted over the weekend on ITV during The X Factor.

It shows a man diving into clear blue water with the message, "Thomson is changing to TUI". 

The 20-second spot, created by Y&R London, is at the heart of the communications campaign. Variations of the ad will be seen on all long-haul flights on the 787 Dreamliner as well as national TV, bus-sides and out of home sites across the UK, before switching over to a major brand campaign as Thomson finally becomes TUI in the coming weeks.

TUI UK and Ireland, which owns Thomson, announced in late 2015 that the Thomson and First Choice brands would be retired across the UK and switched to TUI in line with the group's international markets. 

In December 2016, the company announced that its summer 2017 marketing campaign, "Moments", would be the last under the Thomson brand name.

"The foundations for our rebrand are firmly in place and we are primed ready to become TUI," Jeremy Ellis, marketing director at TUI UK and Ireland, said. "A CRM campaign has been underway since May, engaging with 5m loyal customers and a special issue of our glossy magazine Discover has been sent to 1.5 million people."

Ellis added that customers are already used to seeing the TUI smile logo as it has been a part of Thomson branding for some time. 

"TUI has also been visible in our overseas resorts for three years and on our airline livery this summer. People will now notice changes on the high street from this week as our 600+ stores shift from Thomson to TUI," he said. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

BRANDS
"We have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

"We have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

2 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

3 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

4 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

Share0 shares

7 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

Share0 shares

8 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 How voice technology is changing everything for brands

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares