Emily Tan
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Three-quarters of UK marketers say ad-blocking will be good for the industry

More than three-quarters of Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) members surveyed by YouGov believe ad-blocking could be a good thing as it will force marketers to be more creative when it comes to engaging with customers.

Three-quarters of UK marketers say ad-blocking will be good for the industry

 For 38% however, ad-blocking is likely to result in marketers giving up on online marketing altogether.

"Marketers are naturally skilled when it comes to embracing change and new technologies, and they have a natural thirst for creativity. So it was positive to see the majority of respondents rising to the challenge of ad-blocking," said Chris Daly, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

The study, conducted in partnership with YouGov surveyed 255 marketing professionals from CIM’s membership roster in UK, Scotland and Wales.

The research also found that most marketers are not keen to embrace Chatbots and VR with only 8% highlighting these are areas of focus for the year ahead.

"It was encouraging to see that whilst marketers are starting to look at new technologies (like Chatbots and Virtual Reality), the fundamental skills of their profession in terms of delivering more personalised, targeted and influential campaigns, still sit at the core of marketers’ everyday life," commented Daly. 

Tech disruptors raise the bar on customer experience

Nearly half of the survey’s respondents feel under pressure to reinvent customer experience to keep up with tech disruptors such as Amazon and Uber. Customer experience is moving up the business agenda with one in five respondents asserting that customer experience is now the primary focus of their organisation, and a further 15% have gone through a major process of transformation in the past year to stay relevant.

Unfortunately, 28% feel they lack the investment needed for the overhaul, and another 11% say customer experience is not a main focus of their business.

Perhaps this is due to the shifting lines within marketing. Only 32% of marketers say that their teams lead strategy on customer engagement within the organisation, and a third feel that the lines between IT, digital and marketing are becoming increasingly blurred. As a result, 22% feel there are more people involved in the customer experience process, making it more confusing.

"I do question the 11% who say that customer experience is not a focus – no matter what business you are in, the customer should always be at the heart of the operation – particularly in today’s customer-led environment," commented Daly. "More broadly, however, it’s encouraging to see customer experience is being given the consideration needed at a business level, and that marketing is clearly playing a more strategic role."

Organisations, however, cannot expect to deliver superior customer experience without making the necessary investment, he added. "Markters have a clear role to play in demonstrating their value to the business, and for making the case for increased investment to meet their organisational goals."

Marketing a path to senior management

Marketing is increasingly perceived as a career path to senior management. A quarter of 18-34 year olds chose to enter marketing to further their long-term ambitions, which decreased to 6% or 7% of those over 35.

Furthermore, out of those surveyed,14% entered into marketing with the deliberate aim of reaching senior management. A further 18% said they did not consider a career path when they entered the marketing industry, but now see themselves moving into senior management.

However, a worrying 7% entered the industry to get into senior management, but no longer feel they can, which perhaps demonstrates a skills gap is prevalent and needs to be addressed.

 "It’s really encouraging to see so many young people joining the marketing profession with long-term ambitions of reaching senior management positions in the future – and they are right to do so. An increasing number of marketers have made the move to chief executive roles, with Tesco perhaps the most high profile example in the UK," observed Daly.

He added that according to the Office for National Statistics, the role of marketing director is now the third most highly-paid job title in the UK. "This demonstrates a shift in business – recognising the talents and value senior marketers can bring to the boardroom – now looking to marketers as the natural business leaders of the future."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row
Share January 19, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

Academy, Blink, Rattling Stick and RSA Films are among 15 production companies that have hit out at the IPA's suggestion that ad agencies should be allowed to compete against them in the same pitch.

Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

2 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

3 George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

4 I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

5 A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

6 Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Share0 shares

7 IPA and production company row gathers steam

Share0 shares

8 Russell Ramsey to leave JWT

Share0 shares

9 Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

Share0 shares

10 Advertisers can now target YouTube ads with data from Google Accounts

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Three-quarters of UK marketers say ad-blocking will be good for the industry

Three-quarters of UK marketers say ad-blocking will be good for the industry

Premier League signs up Cadbury as latest sponsor

Premier League signs up Cadbury as latest sponsor

Watch: Publicis launches Publicis One model in Turkey

Watch: Publicis launches Publicis One model in Turkey

Guardian 'considers' launching tabloid format and printing deal with News UK

Guardian 'considers' launching tabloid format and printing deal with News UK

Data company Lad Media hit by £50,000 fine for 'spam' text messages

Data company Lad Media hit by £50,000 fine for 'spam' text messages

More