Tia Maria's coffee cocktail pop-up returns for London Cocktail Week

The Tia Maria + Coffee Project bar is part of London Cocktail Week and returns for another year.

It will serve coffee cocktails as well as "twists on coffee classics such as the Iced Popcorn Frappé and Mint Americano".

The brand is also marking International Coffee Day on 1 October with a "Brunch and Grind" at St Bart’s Brewery, London. Dan Doherty, executive chef at the Duck & Waffle restaurant, is creating the menu.

Stephanie Rainbow, a Tia Maria ambassador, said: "We’re excited to be returning to London Cocktail Week, as it was here last year that we first introduced the Tia Maria + Coffee Project, to a brilliant response.

"People’s love for coffee cocktails is showing no sign of slowing down, as we discovered from our recent Coffee Cocktail Futures trend report. We’re looking forward to mixing up more tasty serves throughout the week."