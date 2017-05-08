Amanda Pitt
Added 14 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Tips to help you climb your career ladder from executive search specialist Amanda Pitt

No matter where you are in your career, establish what drives you, advises Amanda Pitt, a partner at Grace Blue.

Amanda Pitt: a partner at Grace Blue
Amanda Pitt: a partner at Grace Blue

I hope the combination of my experience within the media owner, media agency and executive search sectors will provide at least some nuggets of wisdom.

If I could just paste the poem If by Rudyard Kipling here, then I would, as my lessons are mostly about people. I’m sure there are no great surprises, but here goes...

Understand what makes you happy

No matter where you are on the career ladder, establish what is driving you. Is it status, wealth or achievements? Are these things making you happy?

Being happy is your choice. Establish your motivations and you will be brilliant. You have to be true to yourself as you’ll never be good being someone else.

Be brave

If you want to do something, then don’t procrastinate too much. There will always be a hurdle to overcome. Take the risk, believe in it and do it.

Find the balance

Work hard but don’t work too hard. Ensure you have a balance that works for you and the people close to you, and make sure you carve out quality time to spend with the people who mean most to you.

You, your job and everyone else around you will be better for it.

Learn how to say no

Saying no is difficult. Have the courage to express what you can and cannot do, or you will make it impossible to balance work, relationships, children, health and friendships.

Don’t think you need to be good at all of them all the time to be successful. You will only feel guilty if you set yourself unrealistic standards.

Be curious

Be a sponge – listen, absorb and ask lots of questions. Make sure you are constantly learning from the people and world around you.

If you’re not learning, then it may be time to move on. Consider travel or work in a different country, and take in all that you can from the different cultures you explore.

Surround yourself with amazing people

People of all levels and who are going to be better than you.

Be honest

Don’t muck about. Be straightforward and don’t overcomplicate things. Always try to deliver on your promises but, if you can’t, be honest about it and manage expectations early on so as to not disappoint people. People always appreciate honesty.

Invest in people

Give them your time and be a good listener – you may not always be able to help with something tangible but one of the greatest gifts you can always give people is your time.

Nurture your network and your friendships, and give back as much as you want to get out of them.

Everyone has stuff going on in their world and it’s about being there, supporting and helping them in a real way.

Be a good person

If you’ve never read If, then do. I have a framed large print of it at home for all the family to read. Treat everyone with dignity and respect and as you would want to be treated. Have good manners and be polite. Be genuine, be lovely, be kind.

Amanda Pitt is a partner at Grace Blue. Pitt was featured in Media Week's 30 Under 30 in 2001.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win
Share May 08, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways has confirmed that it has appointed a WPP team to handle creative, media, social media and paid search for the airline.

Accenture buys The Monkeys

2 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

3 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

4 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

5 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

6 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares

7 Dove's body-shaped bottles backfire

Share0 shares

8 Warner Music poaches Channel 4's Allison and Bovill

Share0 shares

9 No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Share0 shares

10 Make mine a double Captain Morgan with a dash of Rio: trio of captains star in ad for rum brand

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Share0 shares

Just published

Things we like: Carat's email ban and the Daily Mail's audio paper

Things we like: Carat's email ban and the Daily Mail's audio paper

What clowns can teach marketers about non-verbal communication

What clowns can teach marketers about non-verbal communication

Action on Sugar calls for tax on confectionery in election 'manifesto'

Action on Sugar calls for tax on confectionery in election 'manifesto'

Vivendi to buy Bollore's 60% stake in Havas in €2.3bn swoop

Vivendi to buy Bollore's 60% stake in Havas in €2.3bn swoop

Brands can't take for granted a lasting memory of their central purpose

Brands can't take for granted a lasting memory of their central purpose

More