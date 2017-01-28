Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

TMW Unlimited creates integrated arm

TMW Unlimited has combined its technology and user experience teams to form a new division called TMW Interactive.

TMW Unlimited: Buckley; Pearce; and Khan
TMW Unlimited: Buckley; Pearce; and Khan

The unit, which will sit alongside the agency’s labs division, aims to provide a "silo-free" approach to customer experiences.

The agency’s tech, email, business analysis, user experience, and project management teams have been brought together for the integrated arm. It will have 40 staff and a TMW spokeswoman clarified the reorganisation of the teams did not involve any redundancies. 

Tariq Khan, head of project management, has been named director of Interactive, and will lead the new division. He reports to Chris Buckley, chief digital officer at TMW Unlimited.

Rolff Kruger, Ryan Hickling, Paul Gannaway and Alex Harrold who lead technology, email, business analysis and user experience respectively, will report to Khan.

Chris Pearce, chief executive at TMW Unlimited, said: "With the interactive proposition TMW Unlimited has assembled and empowered a highly skilled, cohesive team of experts in experience, technology, and delivery.

"This team will embrace innovation in marketing technology in order to build engaging online experiences that elevate our clients to new heights with their customers."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

2 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

3 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

4 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

7 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

8 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares

9 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

Share0 shares

10 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Share0 shares

9 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

10 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

Just published

JD Williams appoints Y&R to launch new brand ads without Lorraine Kelly

JD Williams appoints Y&R to launch new brand ads without Lorraine Kelly

Amazon made $2.4bn last year but investors are still unhappy

Amazon made $2.4bn last year but investors are still unhappy

Uber boss quits Trump's advisory board

Uber boss quits Trump's advisory board

TMW Unlimited creates integrated arm

TMW Unlimited creates integrated arm

Snapchat reveals $500m loss in IPO filing

Snapchat reveals $500m loss in IPO filing

More