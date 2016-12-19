Simon Gwynn
Added 32 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Top Argos marketer exits as Sainsbury's acquisition takes shape

Stephen Vowles, marketing director at Argos, has left the retailer following its acquisition by Sainsbury's, Argos has confirmed.

Argos: former marketing director Stephen Vowles
Argos: former marketing director Stephen Vowles

Argos said that Vowles had "stepped down from his role to pursue his career outside of Sainsbury's Argos". It added that it was looking for his replacement, but did not indicate what impact the merger of the businesses would have on the marketing operations of Argos.

It isn't clear whether Vowles has a job to go to. Campaign has contacted him for comment.

Vowles joined Argos in 2013 from Ladbrokes, where he was director of customer experience.

His lengthy marketing career included four years as customer marketing director at Sainsbury's, the company he is now parting ways with. He also had a stint as marketing director of Thomas Cook.

In 2004 he relocated to Boston where he spent six years as senior vice president, marketing at major US retailer Stop & Shop, before joining Ladbrokes in 2010.

Sainsbury’s completed its £1.4bn takeover of Argos owner Home Retail Group in September – a key plank of the supermarket’s strategy to improve its delivery and collection capabilities.

The move will see increased integration of the two brands. Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe said in September that the number of Argos concessions in Sainsbury’s stores would triple by Christmas, from 10 to 30.

Coupe later said he eventually envisaged having an Argos concession in almost every single store.

A spokesman for Argos said: "Stephen has played an important role in turning us into a digital retailer, overseeing the re-launch of the Argos brand, the ‘Go Argos’ campaign and the launch of our pioneering Fast Track same-day delivery service last year. We wish Stephen all the best for the future and will announce a replacement in due course."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Top 20 creative leaders of 2016
Share December 19, 2016 Staff

1 Top 20 creative leaders of 2016

Adam & Eve/DDB's Ben Priest leads this year's list of the best creative leaders in the UK.

Top 10 commercial chiefs of 2016

2 Top 10 commercial chiefs of 2016

Top 10 marketers of 2016

3 Top 10 marketers of 2016

Top 10 media suits of 2016

4 Top 10 media suits of 2016

Top 10 turkeys of 2016

5 Top 10 turkeys of 2016

6 Top 10 digital innovations of 2016

Share0 shares

7 Nike steps away from its classic advertising formula

Share0 shares

8 Asda brings the royals together in cheeky late contender for year's most entertaining Christmas ad

Share0 shares

9 Saatchi & Saatchi invites 40 years of alumni to join farewell photograph

Share0 shares

10 Facebook: 'We're not perfect, but deserve credit for facing up to our problems'

Share0 shares
Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0
Share October 12, 2015

1 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

2 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama
Shares0

3 Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama

Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'
Shares0

4 Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

5 Job description: Digital marketing executive

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Share0 shares

8 Wes Anderson directs H&M's blockbuster Christmas ad

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Christmas 2016 ads: the best so far

Share0 shares

Just published

Starcom wins Fiat media

Starcom wins Fiat media

Sky and Warner team up on Lego Batman-themed broadband spot

Sky and Warner team up on Lego Batman-themed broadband spot

Hungryhouse tugs the festive heartstrings with Love Actually-inspired campaign

Hungryhouse tugs the festive heartstrings with Love Actually-inspired campaign

Production chief calls for tighter guidelines amid bid-rigging probe

Production chief calls for tighter guidelines amid bid-rigging probe

Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

More