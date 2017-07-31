Rick Boost
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The top five most politically incorrect ads from China

There are corners of the world where advertising, even by global brands, seems stuck in an era where wives are compared to used cars.

In a new video, we count down through five of the most politically incorrect pieces of marketing to come out of China in recent years.

The digital age has brought about a social justice revolution. Calls worldwide have been deafening for greater scrutiny on brands to censor potentially offensive content. Due to the power of vocal online communities, a poorly received campaign going viral can severely tarnish a company’s image within hours, meaning that advertisers have to keep more culturally aware than ever.

As the leading market in Asia, a lot of attention is focused intently on China. However, though the country's financial growth has been phenomenal, the evolution of its creative marketing content has faced problems. Clearly, China is not the only APAC country with problematic advertising, but as seen in this video, outrageous claims, overt sexualisation, and a lack of modern sensitivity are fairly regular occurrences. If China wants to stay ahead of competing nations in the region, avoiding brand mishaps like these will be extremely important.

This article and video first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
The rise of the 48-shit poster
Share
July 31, 2017 Paul Burke

1 The rise of the 48-shit poster

Outdoor ads used to be great. So what happened? Paul Burke investigates.

Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

2 Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

Amazon launches global media review

3 Amazon launches global media review

The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

4 The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

5 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

6 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Share0 shares

7 When office banter becomes racist

Share0 shares

8 Audi's 'Test drive' is a remarkable feat of reverse psychology

Share0 shares

9 Rajar Q2 2017: Commercial radio outperforms BBC for second consecutive quarter

Share0 shares

10 Axa reviews UK comms and marketing agency briefs

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares