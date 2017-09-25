Brittaney Kiefer
Toyota shifts gears to hybrid in first campaign by The & Partnership

Toyota is the latest carmaker to signal a shift from diesel to hybrid vehicles in a major campaign launching across Europe this month.

It is the first work by The & Partnership since winning the combined creative, media and digital business for Toyota Motor Europe last November. The campaign introduces the "We choose hybrid" marketing platform and aims to position Toyota as a leader in hybrid technology. 

Toyota’s efforts to debunk myths and increase interest in hybrid cars come as sales of hybrids and electric vehicles are on the rise. Environment secretary Michael Gove announced in July that the UK would ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040. 

The new work by The & Partnership includes a TV and cinema ad that will air across Europe this month and celebrates Toyota’s growing hybrid customer base. The film promotes the carmaker’s range of seven hybrid vehicles and reminds viewers that they are no longer just for a minority of environmentally conscious drivers.

The agency group has also created more than 150 pieces of digital content that addresses barriers to people purchasing hybrid cars. 

The & Partnership’s media agency, M/SIX, developed a digital media strategy in which consumers are targeted with content tailored to their levels of understanding of hybrid technology. For example, people in the market for a new car will see content focused on specific models, and consumers will receive more in-depth information as their familiarity with the technology grows. 

The campaign will first break in France, Italy, Sweden and Norway before expanding to Germany and the UK in early October. It was created by Michael Eichler and Sam Bishop, with the film directed by The Malloys through Merman.

Dario Giustini, senior manager of brand and communications at Toyota Motor Europe, said: "At Toyota, we are proud to be world leaders in hybrid technology – with a growing customer base of 10 million Toyota Hybrid drivers. We wanted a progressive, customer-centric, communications campaign – aiming to inform and educate as well as driving awareness of our market-leading range of seven hybrid models. We hope our ‘We Choose Toyota’ platform will inspire many more people to join this rapidly growing movement."

Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy
Emily Tan

Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

Unilever is unveiling a new framework for its marketers that will form the backbone of its brand strategies going forward.

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Uber loses licence in London

American Airlines and MediaCom debut geofencing in motion ad campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Why creative people have lost their way
Why creative people have lost their way

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Job description: Campaign manager

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

