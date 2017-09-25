Toyota shifts gears to hybrid in first campaign by The & Partnership

It is the first work by The & Partnership since winning the combined creative, media and digital business for Toyota Motor Europe last November. The campaign introduces the "We choose hybrid" marketing platform and aims to position Toyota as a leader in hybrid technology.

Toyota’s efforts to debunk myths and increase interest in hybrid cars come as sales of hybrids and electric vehicles are on the rise. Environment secretary Michael Gove announced in July that the UK would ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

The new work by The & Partnership includes a TV and cinema ad that will air across Europe this month and celebrates Toyota’s growing hybrid customer base. The film promotes the carmaker’s range of seven hybrid vehicles and reminds viewers that they are no longer just for a minority of environmentally conscious drivers.

The agency group has also created more than 150 pieces of digital content that addresses barriers to people purchasing hybrid cars.

The & Partnership’s media agency, M/SIX, developed a digital media strategy in which consumers are targeted with content tailored to their levels of understanding of hybrid technology. For example, people in the market for a new car will see content focused on specific models, and consumers will receive more in-depth information as their familiarity with the technology grows.

The campaign will first break in France, Italy, Sweden and Norway before expanding to Germany and the UK in early October. It was created by Michael Eichler and Sam Bishop, with the film directed by The Malloys through Merman.

Dario Giustini, senior manager of brand and communications at Toyota Motor Europe, said: "At Toyota, we are proud to be world leaders in hybrid technology – with a growing customer base of 10 million Toyota Hybrid drivers. We wanted a progressive, customer-centric, communications campaign – aiming to inform and educate as well as driving awareness of our market-leading range of seven hybrid models. We hope our ‘We Choose Toyota’ platform will inspire many more people to join this rapidly growing movement."