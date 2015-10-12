Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

The vehicle, which combines design elements of SUVs and compact cars, is targeted at a style conscious, relatively young consumer.

The campaign, "Reflections", created by Saatchi & Saatchi, includes a film ad depicting the car moving through city streets through the reflections in the chunky-framed sunglasses of well-dressed passersby.

A full 60-second version of the ad will be shown during the debut of The Voice on ITV this Saturday, as well as in cinemas – including the final ad slot before screenings of Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel, T2 Trainspotting, which comes out on 27 January.

These will be supported by an out of home campaign across more than 1,800 sites, ranging from six- to 96-sheet posters and digital sites, plus social and digital display, including home page takeovers.

Andrew Culllis, Toyota GB marketing director, said: "C-HR is an important vehicle, not just in taking Toyota into the crucial compact crossover market, but also in attracting new customers to the brand.

"We are making a major investment in a multi-channel campaign that echoes C-HR’s contemporary style and intriguing qualities that will resonate with younger, discerning customers."

In November, Toyota consolidated its European advertising and media businesses into The & Partnership without a pitch. The move saw The & Partnership establish a bespoke integrated network for the brand called &Toyota.

Saatchis will remain the brand's creative agency until March, while its Publicis Groupe stablemate Zenith currently holds Toyota's media account.