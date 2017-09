Northern & Shell owner Richard Desmond could be seeking close to the £125m he paid for the titles in 2000, the Financial Times reports.

The company also owned Channel 5 between 2010 and 2014, when it sold the broadcaster to Viacom.

Trinity Mirror publishes the Mirror titles, Scotland’s Daily Record, the Sunday People, and a raft of local papers. It had previously discussed acquiring a stake in Express Newspapers.