Trump billboard urges businesses to invest in outdoor advertising

The site is owned by West Yorkshire advertising company Airoutdoor and the ad was designed by its in-house design team. Next to Trump’s face, it features the text "Advertising works, look where it got me."

Airoutdoor director Paul Inman said the billboard was designed to highlight to advertisers the benefits of using a little creativity.

Inman said: "Billboards are everywhere and on average you only have six seconds to capture the attention of drivers and pedestrians, so it’s important to avoid the trap of just blending in. Smart billboards can grab the attention of a local audience and leave a long-lasting impression."