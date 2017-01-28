Trump spoof takes Pot Noodle viral

" Using satire to demonstrate the power of social media and its influence at a particularly tumultuous time for politics seems almost commendable. " 9.5/10

A man who’s totally unqualified and without an ounce of experience rises up through the ranks and makes it as president of the United States of America. Sound familiar?

Pot Noodle’s latest spoof video released in the lead up to Donald Trump’s inauguration, homes in on social media, creating a hilarious spot that demonstrates how each and every one of us can achieve our dreams, no matter how unlikely they may seem.

The spot sees Gary, a Geordie bricklayer who thinks his workers should pay for the wall around his house, create a loyal following on social media, gaining popularity and exposure all the way into the Oval Office.

The video forms part of the "You can make it" campaign, which champions time-saving ideas that let people alleviate the mundane and focus on what’s important.

Mark Zuckerberg lives this ethos by wearing the same grey t-shirt every day, freeing up his mind to make the decisions that really count, but Pot Noodle makes a case for eating hassle-free fast food to fuel success.

Other Pot Noodle spots set in Las Vegas are similarly dry in humour and extravagant in style. However, Geordie Gary takes a bold step forward by spoofing the new Potus.

As the brand’s marketing manager Monique Rossi said at the time they first launched the campaign in 2015, the idea behind "You can make it" indicates a new "sense of purpose" and "mission" for the brand.

Using satire to demonstrate the power of social media and its influence at a particularly tumultuous time for politics seems almost commendable.

With a cheeky sense of humour audiences have come to love, only Pot Noodle could pull off such a statement.