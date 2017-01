There’s the sun-basked settings, which will only trigger resentment in anyone spending winter in Britain. There’s the limp wordplay. And there’s the relentless, oversized smiles, the likes of which has never been seen on a real human. After just ten seconds, you’ll be longing for the fear and loathing of Donald Trump.

Brand: Belvita

Title: Good mornings

Agency: Jésus et Gabriel

Client: Daniel Kessler, senior brand manager