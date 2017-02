All the stylish shots in this short film do not make up for its complete lack of substance or originality. Even Clive Owen’s starring role didn’t keep me interested for the 13 minutes of my life I’ll never get back. Campari should get off this branded content train before it crashes.

Brand: Campari

Title: Killer in red

Agency: J Walter Thompson Milan

Client: Bob Kunze-Concewitz, chief executive