Turkey of the week: Dolmio "No drama" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

First came the scary puppets and then came the scarily predictable gender stereotypes, says Nicola Kemp.

Dolmio has joined forces with actor Dominic West – but why exactly nobody knows. The "no drama" ad could equally be dubbed "no tangible creative idea."  It features a dad and son playing a shoot them up video game, while the mother is, somewhat predictably, in the kitchen with little more than pasta sauce to keep her company.

When she announces that dinner is ready, West delivers a monologue about the seriousness of the game they are playing. It is only when they hear that dinner is "spag bol" that they rush to the table.

Would this ad fall foul of the ASA’s upcoming guidance on gender stereotyping? Who knows. Is it enough to put you off watching endless re-runs of The Wire? Probably not. But is it a missed opportunity to look beyond the tired stereotype of domestic drudgery? Undoubtedly. 

Brand: Dolmio
Title: No drama
Agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Client: Clarence Mak, global chief marketing and customer officer, Mars Food

