Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the week: Facebook "Tips for spotting fake news"

Omar Oakes felt condescended to by Facebook's press ad that provided tips for spotting fake news stories.

Turkey of the week: Facebook "Tips for spotting fake news"

 If anyone thought Facebook was finally willing to take its role as a media company seriously, they would be disappointed by this aesthetically bland and painfully uninformative display ad. We should expect a much less passive approach to tackling fake news from a company whose $26bn ad revenue last year was bigger than many countries’ GDP. It’s high time Facebook invested properly in ensuring it only makes money from legal content that is not intended to deceive.

Brand: Facebook
Title: Tips for spotting fake news
Agency: In-house
Client: n/s

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

2 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

3 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

4 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

5 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

6 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

7 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares

8 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Share0 shares

9 Airbnb calls global creative pitch

Share0 shares

10 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax loss

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax loss

Snapchat parent shares plunge after debut earnings

Snapchat parent shares plunge after debut earnings

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Marketing in an era of selfishness

Marketing in an era of selfishness

More