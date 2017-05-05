Turkey of the week: Facebook "Tips for spotting fake news"

If anyone thought Facebook was finally willing to take its role as a media company seriously, they would be disappointed by this aesthetically bland and painfully uninformative display ad. We should expect a much less passive approach to tackling fake news from a company whose $26bn ad revenue last year was bigger than many countries’ GDP. It’s high time Facebook invested properly in ensuring it only makes money from legal content that is not intended to deceive.

Brand: Facebook

Title: Tips for spotting fake news

Agency: In-house

Client: n/s