Galaxy may be about self-indulgence but does that have to extend to its advertising? Artistic shots aside, there was nothing in this drawn-out spot that couldn’t have been conveyed in 15 seconds. What’s that thing Twitter used to say about overlong tweets? "You’ll have to be more clever."

Brand: Galaxy

Title: The chase

Agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Client: Olivia Cheng, UK marketing director