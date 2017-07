This ad takes place in a world where consumers inexplicably frame pictures of themselves next to their broken-down cars. Green Flag appears to have taken creative and casting inspiration from long-defunct rides at Chessington. Can I have that 30 seconds of my life back, please?"

Brand: Green Flag

Title: Green Flag are bringing common sense to the rescue

Agency: WCRS

Client: Piers Newson-Smith, head of brand planning, Direct Line Group