Trying to break into a market that’s so dominated by the might of Gillette is something that should be applauded, but I don’t think that Harry’s has got its approach right. While eschewing the sports stars and male models stroking their smooth chins that lazily characterise the genre, using copy that reads "Shaving’s other guys" feels clunky and awkward.

Brand: Harry’s

Title: Meet shaving’s other guys

Agency: Brothers and Sisters

Client: Lorna Peters, vice-president of marketing