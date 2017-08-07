Turkey of the week: Huawei "#GirlPowered" by i-D Creative

Huawei claims to be championing women who challenge stereotypes. So why are there so many clichés in this film – from the entrepreneur dressed in a power suit to sentences about smartphones "enabling me to work on the go"? The cheesy soundtrack and poorly written script don’t help either. Surely a tech brand could have come up with a more innovative way to celebrate women who are breaking barriers?

Agency: i-D Creative

Brand: Huawei Mobile

Title: "#GirlPowered"

Client: Glory Zhang, chief marketing officer, Huawei Consumer Business Group