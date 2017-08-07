Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the week: Huawei "#GirlPowered" by i-D Creative

Brittaney Kiefer cringed all the way through Huawei's film about tech-savvy fashionistas.

Huawei claims to be championing women who challenge stereotypes. So why are there so many clichés in this film – from the entrepreneur dressed in a power suit to sentences about smartphones "enabling me to work on the go"? The cheesy soundtrack and poorly written script don’t help either. Surely a tech brand could have come up with a more innovative way to celebrate women who are breaking barriers?

Agency: i-D Creative
Brand: Huawei Mobile
Title: "#GirlPowered"
Client: Glory Zhang, chief marketing officer, Huawei Consumer Business Group

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share August 07, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

2 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

3 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

Patricia McDonald

4 Management lessons from maternity leave

KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

5 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

6 Sorrell: Snapchat is a 'flea on the elephant's backside'

Share0 shares

7 Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

Share0 shares

8 Droga5 London wins Peroni ad business

Share0 shares

9 Google engineer sacked over anti-diversity memo

Share0 shares

10 Seven ads that escaped a ban

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Share0 shares