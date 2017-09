After seven years as the queen of bingo, Barbara Windsor is finally giving up the "blue balls" innuendo and passing the crown on to Paddy McGuinness. The longevity of this campaign suggests its popularity and success but there’s something not quite right about McGuinness encouraging the 80-year-old Windsor to rip off her dress in his front room.

Brand: Jackpotjoy

Agency: The Corner

Client: Adam Trainis, head of brand