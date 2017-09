Is it me, or does a brand’s claim to "tap into a new trend" automatically make it seem dated? In this case Kinder Bueno has gathered an awkward cast to celebrate "adulting" – when young people congratulate themselves for completing mundane grown-up tasks – and show that a chocolate bar is the ultimate reward for responsibility. Yet the result feels like that awkward uncle who tries to be cool by using teenage lingo.

Brand: Kinder Bueno

Title: Adulting

Agency: TMW Unlimited