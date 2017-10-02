Turkey of the week: Morrisons' Elvis dance is out of step in more ways than one

As a northerner living in London – where the brand has a relatively low presence – I always enjoy my rare visits to Morrisons. But the exuberant joy of this dance routine, to Elvis hit Way Down, is neither what I want nor get from a visit to the supermarket.

I don’t have an issue with the less-than-slick dancing, which probably has enough charm to impress Bruno, if not Craig. But the OTT sense of excitement about nothing more than a series of price cuts seems utterly tone deaf to the troubling times in which we live.

A caveat to that, though: there’s a faint vibe of forced cheer in the smiles of the performers that perhaps really does say something about Brexit Britain. It might not have been to everyone’s taste, but at least Sainsbury’s campaign earlier this year was about dancing to your own tune.

Brand: Morrisons

Title: Way down price crunch

Agency: Publicis London

Client: Mike Hoban, marketing communications director