Jeremy Lee
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the week: Pizza Hut's nostalgic ad doesn't deliver

Jeremy Lee is slightly depressed that Bungle and Zippy now flog pizzas for a living.

Licensing (or "borrowing from culture" as some agencies would have it) is nothing new but there’s something quite sad or lazy about dredging up children’s TV characters from the fond memories of our distant past. This is particularly so given that they are likely to have no relevance to most people today – especially those most likely to order Pizza Hut delivery.

Brand: Pizza Hut Delivery
Title: From our hut to yours
Client: Beverly d’Cruz, sales and marketing director, Pizza Hut Delivery
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather London

