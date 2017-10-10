Turkey of the week: Pizza Hut's nostalgic ad doesn't deliver

Licensing (or "borrowing from culture" as some agencies would have it) is nothing new but there’s something quite sad or lazy about dredging up children’s TV characters from the fond memories of our distant past. This is particularly so given that they are likely to have no relevance to most people today – especially those most likely to order Pizza Hut delivery.

Brand: Pizza Hut Delivery

Title: From our hut to yours

Client: Beverly d’Cruz, sales and marketing director, Pizza Hut Delivery

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather London