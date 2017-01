By encouraging women to "show their ex what they’re missing", Protein World is missing the point. The images of a scantily clad Kardashian in a dance studio only add to expectations of women having to look sexy. What’s wrong with showing the hard work it takes to sculpt abs?

Brand: Protein World

Title: Khloé Kardashian 30-day challenge

Agency: Thinkhouse

Client: Arjun Seth, chief executive